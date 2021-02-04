The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with another slight rise in temperatures, and light to moderate winds are active at times at the sea.

Wind movement: Southeast – Northeastern / 15 – 25 reaching 35 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light and moderate at times .. The first tide occurs at 18:43, the second tide at 07:22, and the first tide at 13:00.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 16:38, the second tide at 03:20, the first tide at 09:54, and the second tide at 21:34.





