The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, humid at night and on Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, and light to moderate winds.

The center stated, in its daily weather statement, that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. High tide occurs at 19:18 and low tide at 04:40.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first high tide occurs at 16:07, the second high tide at 07:27, the first low tide at 11:52 and the second low tide at 23:51.