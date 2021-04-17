The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be healthy to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in some areas, pointing out that the temperatures tend to rise gradually, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwest, light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km / Q, and up to 30 km / h on the sea.

The sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The country is exposed to the extension of a shallow air depression from the east, with a high air surface extension from the west, accompanied by a weak air depression in the upper atmosphere, indicating that the weather, tomorrow, remains healthy to partly cloudy in general, and becomes wet at night, until the morning the day after tomorrow, In some coastal areas, while the winds remain southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, their speed ranges between 10 and 20 km / h, and they reach 35 km / h on the light sea in the Arabian Gulf. And in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather after tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and wet at night until Wednesday morning, in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, speed ranging between 10 and 20 km / Q, and up to 30 km / h on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather for next Wednesday, the center reported that it will be clear to partly cloudy in general, with some clouds appearing in the eastern regions in the afternoon, indicating that there will be a rise in temperatures, while the winds remain southeasterly, and turn into a light to moderate northwest. Its speed ranges between 10 and 20 km / h, and it reaches 30 km / h on the light sea in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.





