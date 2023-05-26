Home page politics

From: Michelle Brey

Did anti-Putin militias use American military equipment in their attacks on Belgorod in Russia? The US distances itself from it.

Washington/Frankfurt – In Russian Since Monday (May 22), fierce fighting has been going on in the border region of Belgorod. Two Russian anti-Putin militias claimed responsibility for the attacks and called their mission a “success”. Moscow accused Kiev of planning the raid to distract attention from the alleged defeat in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. The Ukraine rejects any responsibility. The USA has now also commented on attacks on Russian soil.

Belgorod attacks with American equipment? – US responds

As among other things CNN and Kyiv Independent reported, American equipment, such as military vehicles, appeared to have been used in the attacks in the Russian region. The United States denied on Tuesday the transfer of military equipment to paramilitary organizations outside the Ukrainian armed forces. How CNN reported, Defense Department press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the US was closely monitoring the issue.

In Action Against Vladimir Putin’s Forces: The Russian Volunteer Corps took part in the Belgorod operation. © IMAGO / Ukrinform



John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, commented on Thursday CNN. Accordingly, the government around the US President Joe Biden reiterated in talks with Ukraine that it does not support attacks on Russian soil. “We have once again made it very clear to the Ukrainians what expectations we have of an attack on Russia – we do not want to encourage or facilitate it, we definitely do not want it to happen in the USA manufactured equipment is used in attacks on Russian soil,” Kirby said.

After Belgorod attacks: USA with clear words to Ukraine

Ukraine has promised to respect that, quoted CNN kirby “We have made it very clear that we want Ukraine to be able to defend its own soil, its own territory.” Ukraine war escalating beyond the devastation and violence already inflicted on the Ukrainian people. True, Kirby made no direct reference to the attacks by anti-militia groups on Belgorod. However, talks between Ukraine and the US took place recently, Kirby said.

Last but not least, the anti-militia groups revealed during an appearance in front of journalists that their Equipment at least partly from the stock of the Ukrainian armed forces originates. However, it had fallen into their hands via detours. It does not seem improbable that they also obtained military equipment from the USA in the process.

In Russia, against the background of the Belgorod attacks, displeasure with the Kremlin’s actions is growing. The governor of the region disagreed with the Russian Defense Ministry. (Michelle Brey)