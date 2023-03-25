The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, may be cumulus on the mountains, become cloudy at times in the west at night, and temperatures tend to rise, and it will be humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, Winds are light to moderate, with speed being northwesterly – northeasterly, from 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h. The center stated in its daily bulletin that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:53, the second at 03:45, the first tide at 09:31, and the second at 21:25. He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 00:00, the second at 23:55, the first tide at 18:15, and the second tide at 06:47.