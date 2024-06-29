The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast, and winds of light to moderate speed and active at times during the day.

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions, that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 20:27, the second tide occurs at 08:38, the first low tide occurs at 13:18, and the second high tide occurs at 03:05.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are also light. The first high tide occurs at 15:57, the second high tide at 06:14, the first low tide at 09:44 and the second low tide at 23:32.