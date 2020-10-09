BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The way for the introduction of the new Nutri-Score logo for many foods in Germany is clear. On Friday, the Federal Council approved an ordinance that creates the legal framework for voluntary use by manufacturers – it is expected to come into force at the beginning of November. The labeling on the front of the pack of finished products is intended to make it easier for consumers to eat healthier.

In addition to sugar, fat and salt, the system, which originated in France, also includes recommended components such as dietary fiber in an overall assessment and then gives a single value – on a five-point scale from “A” on a dark green field for the most favorable balance via a yellow “C” to the red “E” for the worst. The first products with it can already be seen in stores. The new logo is intended to complement the nutrition tables on the back of the pack. / Sam / DP / mis