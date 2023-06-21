The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active during the day, causing dust.

Wind: southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 35 km / h.

Arabian Gulf: Light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 17:02, the second tide at 03:05, the first tide at 09:56, and the second tide at 20:59.

Sea of ​​Oman: light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 23:38, the first tide at 18:44, and the second tide at 06:28.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 30 90 15

Dubai 42 29 90 15

Sharjah 41 29 95 10

Ajman 40 30 95 20

Umm Al Quwain 40 28 90 10

Ras al-Khaimah 43 27 90 15

Fujairah 37 31 85 45

Al Ain 46 28 70 10

Liwa 46 26 80 10

Ruwais 40 28 85 15

Goods 39 28 80 15

Delma 37 30 75 30

Greater Tunb 35 29 85 50

Lesser Tunb 35 29 85 50

Abu Musa 35 29 90 45