The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active during the day, causing dust.
Wind: southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 35 km / h.
Arabian Gulf: Light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 17:02, the second tide at 03:05, the first tide at 09:56, and the second tide at 20:59.
Sea of Oman: light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 23:38, the first tide at 18:44, and the second tide at 06:28.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 30 90 15
Dubai 42 29 90 15
Sharjah 41 29 95 10
Ajman 40 30 95 20
Umm Al Quwain 40 28 90 10
Ras al-Khaimah 43 27 90 15
Fujairah 37 31 85 45
Al Ain 46 28 70 10
Liwa 46 26 80 10
Ruwais 40 28 85 15
Goods 39 28 80 15
Delma 37 30 75 30
Greater Tunb 35 29 85 50
Lesser Tunb 35 29 85 50
Abu Musa 35 29 90 45
