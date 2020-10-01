Highlights: US’s clear signal to China, US Navy aircraft landed at Andaman base

P-8 Poseidon Aircraft takes refueling, logistics support at Port Blair

Its agreement was signed between India and America in 2016

Both countries can access each other’s military bases

Rajat Pandit, New Delhi

Amid tensions along the border between India and China, the US has clearly indicated what its intentions are. The US patrol vessel has started refueling from the Andaman-Nicobar Islands. On 25 September, P-8 Poseidon Aircraft landed at Port Blair. The aircraft, equipped for logistics and refueling support, was equipped with missiles and rockets. India and the United States have been providing refueling and operational turnaround facilities on each other’s warships under a 2016 agreement. But this is the first time a US Army ship has landed at Andaman and Nicobar Base. This incident also becomes important because India and China have recently practiced near Andaman in the Indian Ocean region. This area is very important for the supply line of China.

India has got this special aircraft from America

According to the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Indian warships and aircraft have access to American bases in Djibouti, Diego Gracia, Guam and Scubic Bay. In a strategic gesture to China in July, Indian warships practiced with the American Carrier Strike Group in the Bay of South Bengal. The Indian Navy has included Boeing-built P-8I (I-India) aircraft in its fleet. The deal was signed in January 2009 for $ 2.1 billion. Four more P-8I aircraft will start arriving from December this year. In July 2016, another contract worth $ 1.1 billion was awarded.

P-8I aircraft being monitored by China

In July itself, India started the process of purchasing six more P-8I aircraft from the US for $ 1.8 billion. Apart from this, the process of purchasing six Predator-B armed drones has also been fast-tracked. India has also deployed P-8I aircraft to monitor the People’s Liberation Army in East Ladakh besides surveillance in the Indian Ocean. India’s warships and submarines are also in active mode, due to tensions arising with China in early May.

In September 2018, there was a COMCASA (Communications, Compatibility and Security Arrangement) agreement between India and the US. This has also cleared the way for military and communication techniques to be exchanged between the two countries.