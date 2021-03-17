S.o slowly the same pattern always emerges. It is not a good thing from a German point of view. All four games of the Bundesliga teams in the Champions League, which had been moved to the Puskás Arena in Budapest, were lost with 0-2 goals. First Leipzig lost Liverpool in both games with this result, now Borussia Mönchengladbach caught it in the round of 16 against Manchester City. If an alternative location is sought in the future, the Hungarian capital should perhaps no longer be the first choice. The four games were postponed due to German restrictions on entry from England.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

Whether the duels would have gone differently if each team had had real home games will never be proven, especially since there would have been no spectators. Both at Leipzig and Gladbach, however, it could be stated that the opponents from the Premier League were each one size too big in these games. In the case of Borussia, it was more like two numbers. “The opponent was just as strong as a bear, you have to admit that without envy,” said coach Marco Rose on TV channel Sky. “Manchester City is in really good shape – with and without the ball.”

The slight hope that Gladbach had made after the 2-0 draw in the first leg quickly vanished in Budapest in the second meeting. In the first few minutes, Borussia ran to disturb Manchester early, to provoke ball losses and possibly to make the opponent a little nervous with a goal. But his class was too big to be intimidated even a little. Instead, Kevin De Bruyne scored a dream goal with a powerful shot in the corner (12th minute), Ilkay Gündogan immediately followed up after a fine move (18th).

“Very, very clearly and clearly”

The round of 16 was decided early on. There have been miraculous twists and turns in football many times. But four goals from this Gladbacher against this Manchester? That was a bit too much. “All in all, that’s very, very clear and clear. One can only congratulate them. You have to acknowledge that, ”said coach Rose. “They let the ball run very well and attracted us well. This also leads to losing conviction at some point. Nevertheless, we had good approaches and more finishes than in the first leg. Overall, however, we expected more. “

Rose himself does not lose the conviction that with him and successful games as a Gladbach coach it will still be something. Since the club announced that Rose would move to the other Borussia in Dortmund in the summer, things have stopped working. Of the past nine games without a win, Gladbach lost eight and now for the seventh time in a row. Only Wolf Werner lined up one more lost game as Gladbach coach in 1989. If Rose is defeated on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) when Schalke was knocked off, it will be even more uncomfortable.

Some of the fans are clearly grumbling and would like to see a new coach now. For the time being, Rose enjoys the support of his current employer. Sports director Max Eberl stands behind him, which Rose also appreciates in this tricky situation. “I have a great environment and I have great confidence in the club,” he said in Budapest on Tuesday. After the end of the DFB Cup and the Champions League, the Bundesliga is now fully concentrated. Borussia is currently in tenth place there. There are seven points behind the Europa League place and eleven points behind the Champions League.

The downward spiral is also affecting Eberl. “There’s a lot going on against us at the moment, that’s just the way it is. We have a complicated situation after Marco’s decision, ”said the sporting director. “Then we had games at eye level that we lost and always made one more mistake than our opponents. You should never lose the game in Augsburg in your life and you will probably never lose it. But that’s the way it is in our situation. ”Captain Lars Stindl was fierce:“ What is important for us now is day-to-day business, the Bundesliga. We won’t give up. “

Yann Sommer won’t either. The goalkeeper now demands a reaction. “Seven bankruptcies, that cannot be discussed away. It’s going to be a very tough game on Saturday. We have to be angry, we have to defend ourselves against the situation. ”The Swiss didn’t want to badmouth everything. “We played a great Champions League season, that sometimes goes under. We survived the group stage against big opponents. I would like to make it clear that I am very proud of the club and the team. ”In the group, Gladbach left Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk behind.

The mood at Manchester City was much more relaxed. “Today we had control of the entire game in and out of possession,” said coach Pep Guardiola. “We could have scored more goals, but still a big compliment to the team. We played a good game. ”He handed out special praise to Gündogan. “He’s an incredibly nice guy and I’ll never forget the time I spent with him in my life. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever trained. He’s doing very well in front of goal this season. ”That’s hard to say about the Gladbach team at the moment.