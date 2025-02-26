Team Rafa has become leader of the Uim e1 World Championshipthe Electric Motonáutica World Cup, after the celebration of the Doha Grand Prix, where the duo formed by the Spanish Cris Lazarraga and the Frenchman Tom Chiappe rose to the top of the podium.

The event in the Persian Gulf began very well for the team of Lazarraga and Chiappe, which achieved the pole position in the qualifying series. In the races, the Spanish starred in an impeccable performance, with victory in all races. The French pilot also lived up, and thus took their first triumph in the history of the E1 circuit. In addition, Lazarga was crowned as the best pilot of the event. In second position the Aoki Racing Team of the Spanish Dani Clos and the Saudi Mashael Aobaidan were classified, who had won the first event in Aguas de Yeda. They completed the Yousef al-Abdulrazzaq and Oban Duncan podium, Team Drugba pilots.

In the classification of the E1 World Cup, Leads Team Rafa with 72 points, thanks to Doha’s victory and second place in Yedaat the premiere of the season. It is followed by Aoki Racing with three points less. In third position is the Westbrook Racing, with the Spanish Lucas Ordóñez and the American Sara Price as pilots, at a considerable distance of 34 points regarding the team owned by the Spanish tennis player.

Nine squires compete in the second season of this seven -stage championship, which is played aboard the calls Racbirds, boats with foils and electric motor. Other headquarters are confirmed are Monaco (July 19), Lake as (August 23) and Miami (November 8), which will mean the debut of the E1 series in the United States.