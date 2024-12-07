The Eco10, the Spanish stock market index from elEconomista.es, reverses the path taken in its September review. Yes, then, the banking sector gained weight in the selective to the detriment of the tourist sector. Now it is the entities linked to travel and vacations that are recovering ground. Thus, Aena and Amadeus take the place of BBVA and Santander in a selective in which Endesa also rejoins and Grifols leaves. Some replacements that respond to the shorter journey of the banks after the start of the rate cuts in the face of the high potential of the listed tourism companies in a context of clear momentum in their business and with the perspective of achieving record profits in 2024. Without a doubt, a ideal portfolio for the Eco10 to continue beating the Ibex, its reference.

WhatsApp Twitter Linkedin Beloud