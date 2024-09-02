Cleanliness | Young athletes now throw their trash directly from the apartment to the street in Vallila

Cleanliness|Garbage has been thrown out of the windows of the Urhea home in Vallila. According to Urhea’s economic coordinator, littering can have consequences.

Capital region sports academy In the Urhea residential building in Vallila, a peculiar problem has surfaced: some residents do not feel like taking their trash to the property’s waste point. Instead, they throw them out of their apartment windows.

Urhea’s financial coordinator Jouni Kinnunen confirms that the phenomenon is real.

“I myself would not refer to it as a practice or as a regular and continuous habit. Here, a couple of cases have come to our attention, and through our own monitoring we have established that it was not just a one-off,” he explains.

Residents of the Vallila area have also reported on social media that they saw garbage being thrown from the windows of the house and described the hill next to the house as littered.

Urhea home is intended for goal-oriented athletes who are studying in secondary school or university.

The residential building located next to Mäkelänrinne sports high school is part of the Urhea campus. In addition to the building, the campus includes the Urhea hall, which has a total of 14,000 square meters of sports facilities for training and competitions.

According to Kinnusen, it should be self-evident to every resident that littering the property and the park surrounding the house is under no circumstances acceptable. Most of the people living in the apartment are of high school age. It can often be a young athlete’s first own home, says Kinnunen.

However, he would not blame littering on young people’s ignorance.

“It [roskaaminen] it is certainly not due to the fact that it is not known where the garbage is taken.”

Instead, it’s a matter of carelessness, the financial coordinator estimates.

“This may have been perceived as a funny thing or thought that it will not be caught or there will be no sanctions.”

Consequences however, it may well come, Kinnunen assures.

At the moment, the building is being investigated as to how often and from which apartments the garbage is picked up. Estimates have been received from those who witnessed the littering as to which window the littering started, says Kinnunen.

The course of events has been clarified with the suspected litterers. They may receive a warning for their actions. More warnings can lead to the termination of the rental agreement.

However, no warnings have yet been issued in this regard.

In addition, the problem is going to be curbed by informing and reminding the residents about the rules of order, says Kinnunen.

According to Kinnusen, the actions of littering residents are not in line with Urhea’s values.

“Individuals probably feel that they are not subject to the same rules as others.”