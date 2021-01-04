Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited today submitted a petition through its subsidy Jio Infocomm in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking immediate intervention to stop the illegal incidents of vandalism by the miscreants. The company said, the lives of thousands of employees of the company have been endangered due to the sabotage and violent action by the miscreants. Also, there was a disruption in the day-to-day operations of important communication infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by subsidiaries in both states.

The company says that our business rivals and vested selfish elements are instigating and helping the miscreants involved in these acts of sabotage. Taking advantage of the agitation of the farmers on the borders of Delhi, those vested selfish elements constantly campaigned against malicious evil.

The company said – It is clear from the following facts laid before the High Court that this campaign has no connection with the truth. It is clear from these facts that Reliance has nothing to do with the three agricultural laws that are being debated in the country. Nor is he getting any benefit from it in any way. The only purpose to add the name of Reliance to the Agricultural Law is to harm our business and harm our goodwill.

Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and any other company associated with Reliance does not undertake either corporate or contract forming. And there is no such plan in future.

Corporate or contract farming Reliance or any Reliance subsidiary did not buy any land directly or indirectly from Haryana, Punjab or any other part of the country. There is no such plan in future.

Reliance Retail is a leading company in organized retail business in India. These other companies in the country sell various categories of products, including food, cereals, fruits, vegetables and daily-use goods, apparel, medicines, electronic products, and do not buy directly from farmers. The company has never entered into long-term purchase contracts to avail undue benefits from the farmers, nor did it want its suppliers to buy goods below the farmers’ prices, nor will it ever happen.

Farmers who feed 130 million Indians are Annadata and we respect them. Reliance and its partners are committed to enriching and empowering the farmer. As customers of farmers’ services, we believe in a strong and equal partnership with farmers on the basis of shared prosperity, equal participation, inclusive growth in a new India.

Therefore, Reliance and its partners support the farmers to get a fair and profitable price for their produce produced with hard work, imagination and dedication. Reliance wants to increase the income of farmers on a permanent basis, and is committed to working towards this goal. We will strictly tell our suppliers that any minimum support price or agricultural produce implemented or proposed by the contractor or any other mechanism. Purchase only on the basis of attractive attractive price. It is far from hurting the interests of Indian farmers, Reliance’s businesses have really benefited the farmers and the Indian public at large. It is clear from the following facts.

Reliance Retail has invested heavily in creating a world-class technology-enabled supply chain and has given birth to India’s largest organized retail business, which has benefited both Indian farmers and consumers.

Jio’s 4G network has provided world-class data connectivity to every village in India at the world’s cheapest rates, giving millions of Indian farmers the benefit of the digital revolution. Live India’s largest in just a short span of four years Has become a digital service provider., Which has 40 crore subscribers. As of 31 October 2020, Jio has 1 crore 40 lakhs in Punjab (about 36 percent customers in the state) and 94 lakhs in Haryana (about 34 percent customers in the state). The important fact is that unlike vested interests, Jio has not resorted to any coercive or illegal measures to connect customers.

The Jio network has proved to be a lifeline for millions of farmers, rural and urban India during the Kovid-19 pandemic. It has helped farmers in digital transactions of traders and consumers. This has enabled professionals to work from home, while students have also been able to study online from home. Jio has also helped in the smooth running of teachers, doctors, patients, courts, various government and private offices, industry and many religious establishments. Jio has also given its services to help those providing emergency and life saving services.

Reliance so far wants to thank the authorities, especially the police of Punjab and Haryana, for taking action against the miscreants. This has led to a decrease in incidents of sabotage in recent times. But our company, through its petition in the Hon’ble High Court, has demanded punitive and preventive action against the miscreants and vested selfish elements, so that Reliance can once again run all its businesses in Punjab and Haryana smoothly.

We urge the public and the media to be aware of the true facts and not be misled by lies and deceit being spread by vested interests for their benefit.

(Disclaimer – This is a sponsored article based on the press release of Reliance Industries.)