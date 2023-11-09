The influence of the parasite transmitted to humans from cats was studied by American researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, as well as their colleagues from the University of La Coruña in Spain.

Scientists studied the performance of 601 residents of Spain and Portugal over 65 years of age, whose bodies began to decline. It turned out that 67% of them were previously infected with toxoplasmosis. And the more antibodies to this parasite the experimental subjects had, the more often they showed signs of early aging: weight loss, slowness, weakness, decreased physical activity, long recovery from illness, frequent falls, etc.

That is, the parasite Toxoplasma gondii does not by itself accelerate the decrepitude of the human body. The reason is how the human immune system reacts to it, scientists emphasized. They believe that by triggering an immune response, the parasite enhances the changes that are already occurring in the aging body. For example, Toxoplasma gondii likes to hide in muscle tissue, and its presence there may be associated with sarcopenia, an age-related loss of muscle function.

By the way, there are not so few carriers of Toxoplasma gondii among people. In the United States alone, according to official data, there are more than 40 million of them. One of the most common ways you can catch this parasite is by cleaning the cat’s litter box.

In defense of cats, it is worth saying that they are not only harmful to health (and upholstered furniture). There are diseases from which they can protect their owners.