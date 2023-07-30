Cleaning | You can happily forget about tamping the carpets – Tila has become a much easier way to clean

Instead of tamping the carpets, you should clean and maintain them with completely different means. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Carpet cleaning is a sure sign of summer for many. But carpets should be maintained in ways other than washing.

In fact, even when purchasing a carpet, you should think about what the carpet will be used for and how to maintain it, says Marttoten’s household expert Niina Silander.