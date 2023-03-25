Cleaning | You can also wash the toilet bowl very easily and quickly – this is how the toilet bomb works, which works as if by itself

How to wash the toilet bowl as easily as possible? What if the butt is really stubborn? In the Do it this way story series, HS answers the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Toilet bowl According to many people, washing is probably the most disgusting of household chores. However, it is possible to do the task easily, quickly and still well.

A suitable toilet cleaning frequency is about once a week, says Marttoten’s household expert Niina Silander.