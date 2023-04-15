Cleaning | Washing balcony glass is easy when you use the right technique – A common misconception can break the mechanisms

Many people struggle with washing balcony glasses. How do you move and wash glasses safely and conveniently? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Spring sun reveals the balcony and terrace glasses grayed by dirt. But how to move and wash glasses safely and as conveniently as possible?

Although balcony glass and window glass are different things, when it comes to washing, the same instructions apply to them, says the regional sales manager of Lumon, which manufactures and installs balcony glass Teemu Asikainen.