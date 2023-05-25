Dead seagulls have been falling out of the sky lately. The cause: bird flu. But who will clean up the poor beasts? Animal organizations and experts believe that the government should put much more effort into this. A rattling clean-up policy is dangerous, because it can lead to further spread. “Although the chance is small, we can also contract bird flu.”
