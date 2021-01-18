About five thousand people protested on Saturday, summoned by La Campora and other Kirchnerist groups, against the Supreme Court and for the release of Milagro Sala, condemned for the diversion of some $ 60 million for houses that were not built and that disappeared.

The images showed dozens of garbage bags dumped in front of the Palace of Courts. The five thousand people who did not keep social distance mobilized and organized a staging which they called “The dump of democracy”, alluding to the Court.

Thus, was that they dumped about four tons of waste that, once the protest was over, it was picked up by the City Government.

How much did it cost the City to clean and fix the lawn in Plaza Lavalle? The modest sum of $ 572 thousand that included the water wash and manual sweeping. To that should be added the cost of security, that is, the agents who were taken from special forces to have them control the march.

In this context, the Buenos Aires deputy for the ruling party Sergio Abrevaya (GEN) questioned that “they attack the Court with garbage and we Buenos Aires pay to lift it.”

The Buenos Aires legislator Sergio Abrevaya (GEN). Photo: Pedro Lázaro Fernández.

“It is urgent that my project be approved that asks the Nation to take charge of the expenses in demonstrations on national issues. I defend the Court, it is nonsense what they did when they insulted her by throwing garbage at the demonstration for Milagro Sala. They continue to attack the Court in search of impunity, this feudal Argentina does not stop destroying institutions and dirtying everything in its path. This is what I mean when I ask to charge the National Government, ”said the Buenos Aires legislator.

Abrevaya assured that “it is not possible that we Buenos Aires continue to bear these expenses only because it is the headquarters of the three powers of the Nation. In addition, they threw extra garbage, as a mockery of the Institutions and the people of Buenos Aires who have to raise it. My project must be approved and the Nation must pay ”.

Among the organizations that demonstrated, in addition to La Cámpora, were the Movimiento Popular Evita para la Victoria, Popular Militancia, Frente Aníbal Verón, Patria Justa and Frente Milagro Sala. While the head of the Ministry of Women, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta supported the claim via Twitter.