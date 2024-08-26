Ciudad Juarez.- The Department of Sanitation carried out a cleaning operation on Rancho Anapra Avenue, with the aim of improving the image of the road, said Gibran Solís Kanahan, head of the department.

“We continue to work on the road maintenance plan in this part of the city, where we have already worked on previous occasions. It is an area where the accumulation of washed-out soil is the main challenge, due to the geographical area in which it is located, which creates a lot of work for us,” he said.

The official explained that preliminary work began with nightly sweeping operations by mechanical sweepers and this week there will be manual work by the crews to finalise the details.

“It will take us three to five business days to complete these cleaning actions. It is a part of the city that needs constant maintenance,” he said.

Solís Kanahan urged residents of the area to help keep the roads clean, for the benefit of all.

“The main exhortation is that you help us keep it clean; we have found household garbage scattered on the roads as a result of the poor disposal of waste by people who circulate in the area,” he shared.

“In addition to this, we have the challenge of dealing with the accumulation of junk that we have been working on in recent months, mainly at the roundabout that connects Camino Real with Anapra. They have been using this point as a clandestine dumping ground for old furniture, armchairs, mattresses, among other things,” he commented.

He stressed that the Cleaning Department attends to citizen requests for distillery tours on a daily basis, so he asked the neighbors of the sector who seek to remove any unused object from their homes, schedule a tour and request it through a letter addressed to the General Director of Public Services, Arturo Rivera Barreno, signed by at least 15 people interested in distilling, and also take said document to the office of the agency located at Universidad Avenue #2190, El Chamizal neighborhood.