Juarez City.- Employees of the Municipal Parks and Gardens Department are cleaning the central median strip of Vicente Guerrero Avenue.

Activities include formative pruning, as well as removal of grass and cutting waste.

The section being worked on runs from Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue to Tomás Fernández Avenue.

Work is also being carried out in the parks located in this sector, in order to improve the urban image.

The Regional Specialty Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is being built in this area, so with the work carried out by the agency, the beneficiaries will see this area in a better light.

18 employees of the department collaborate in this work.