Sinaloa.- The city council of Culiacán already cleaning work started in the eight municipal pantheons of the Municipal head for receive the bereaved on Mother’s Dayinformed the head of the pantheons department.

Carlos Danilo Burgos García announced that these preparations consist of cleaning and painting fences, as well as the weed removal in cemeteries.

The official added that on this occasion access to the cemeteries will be more relaxed, given the decrease in cases of Covid 19, not so the entry of musicians and the introduction of alcoholic beverages since these are the responsibility of other government areas.

Although there are sufficient personnel to attend to the cleaning activities in these places, he asked those who have a relative buried in one of the municipal pantheons to keep the tombs clean because sometimes the capacity of the workers is exceeded.

In the municipal seat are the pantheons San Juan, Civil, March 21, Barrio, Bachigualato, Loma de Rodríguez, Aguaruto and La Lima, in addition to those located in the different unions.