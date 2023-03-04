Cleaning | Many people try to wipe the grill surfaces in the kitchen, but the dirt just spreads – The pictures before and after show how a simple method works

Many people suffer from stained grill surfaces in the kitchen, where fingerprints stick to them. We tested how to clean them. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

We tried to clean the grill surfaces of the refrigerator. Many people use different cleaning products, which may only make the situation worse.

Oona Laine HS

3:00 am

Porhallats into the kitchen, and the sight overwhelms your retinas again. The grill surface of the refrigerator is full of infuriatingly stubborn fingerprints and other stubborn marks.

No matter how you hiccup and squirm, the surface doesn’t seem to get cleaned, but rather gets dirtier. How the hell is that possible?