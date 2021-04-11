Cleaning Many people make a mistake in coffee making that gradually begins to affect the taste of coffee – Researcher tells you what everyone should do for their coffee maker

Dirty household appliances are a safety risk at worst, says Tarja Marjomaa, a researcher at the Work Efficiency Society.

Neat the home is sacred to a Finn. We shake the vacuum cleaner weekly, wipe the dust layer and scrub the surfaces.

After the operation everywhere looks clean.

By repeating the same cleaning rites, we become forgotten about one thing: what it looks like inside a home appliance. At worst, this is a safety risk, says a researcher at the Work Efficiency Society Tarja Marjomaa.