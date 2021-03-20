Cleaning Many forget about “top dust” – clean these areas even once a year as they have an effect on the scent of the home and the indoor air

Spring is slowly creeping in, which in many economies knows how to do at least some kind of spring cleaning. Three cleaning professionals share their tips on what to clean at home at least once a year.

Now it can already be said: spring is coming.

While the snow cover persists with us and the temperature stays close to zero, there is more light all the time.

The sun’s rays also relentlessly reveal dust particles accumulated in the textiles of the home, the shores of the window glass and the small dirt stains on the walls. Or maybe everywhere the surfaces look clean, but opening cabinets or floor drains tells a different kind of story.