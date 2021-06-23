ofFabian Ibelherr shut down

The cleaning lady of a TikTok star pushes her Kia into the pool with full force. Now the video of the influencer who accidentally filmed the wet surprise is going viral.

Cannon Hill (Australia) – Damon Fabri should be familiar to many fans of the comparatively young TikTok platform. The 21-year-old Australian regularly posts all kinds of entertaining content on his account. The other day, by chance, he got new material for one of his posts. Spontaneously he succeeds in capturing an incredible scene on his own property in Cannon Hill, a suburb of Brisbane. But he has certainly never put something as crazy as in this case online.

Damon's cleaning lady actually only wants to maneuver backwards out of the parking lot next to his house when she makes a serious mistake. Instead of braking, the Spaniard gives full throttle. Then she panics and before she knows it, she breaks the fence to the property. Then she heads straight for the pool and sinks her Kia into it.