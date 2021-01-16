Cleaning Joonas Riekkola is a writer, but for nine years he has made a living cleaning up – “I don’t want a more prosperous lifestyle”

Author Joonas Riekkola cleans up his day job. The combination is perfect for him: when he does physical work with a lot of routines, the brain is freed to think about the plot twists and turns of the book.

Which everyday mornings Joonas Riekkola, 37, rises up to the rooster’s time. The shift as a cleaner at the Lahti power plant starts at six.

After getting to work, Riekkola walks through a huge factory building and sees where the dirtiest is. He then decides whether to lute the floors, clean the canteen bar, or clean the locker rooms.