Cleaning | In these common ways, the kitchen can become a breeding ground for microbes

How strong cleaning agents should and dare to be used in the home kitchen in order to keep the surfaces clean? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Whereby with cleaning agents and tools you could clean your own kitchen surfaces efficiently but safely?

There are huge quantities of cleaning products intended for the kitchen in the selections of stores. Do you need them all, development manager of Sastamala Ruoka- ja puhneuspalvelut Oy Servi Marita Koskinen?

“It’s not necessary,” says Koskinen.