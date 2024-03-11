Cleaning | HS tried the miracle foam that is going crazy on Tiktok – Does the sink hole even need to be cleaned?

A brightly colored cleaning foam for the forgotten part of the sink is trending on Some. HS tested the product and asked the experts if its use could also be a risk.

HS tried the pink foam that is supposed to clean the sink overflow.

Oona Laine HS

8.3. 16:30 | Updated 10:23 am

Guess, what's trending now? Clean the sink overflow hole.

The pink foam designed for it is going wild on Tiktok. It is promised to remove grime and grime from a place that remains unwashed by many.

Does the overflow hole collect dirt at all? And is it a waste – or even a risk?