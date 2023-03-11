Cleaning | Even difficult limescale deposits come off easily when you use certain techniques – Do this and you won’t even get limescale stains

Even stubborn lime stains come off tiles and faucets when you use the right cleaning agents. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own topic.

lime deposits, those cursed blond patches of homes. Time and time again, they appear on the tiled surfaces of the bathroom or dim the shine of the water faucet, even though just a moment ago the surfaces were sparkling clean.

There are actually limescale deposits in all areas of the home where water is used, says the cleaning teacher Maarit Liukolampi From Keuda, Central Uusimaa’s association of education municipalities.