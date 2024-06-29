Cleaning | Carpets do not need to be tamped, but how can they be vacuumed clean?

Clearout|Carpets are easier to clean with a vacuum than with a vacuum cleaner, but how can you vacuum a light carpet so that it doesn’t get moldy? Martto’s household expert advises.

Yet in the youth of baby boomers, they were taught that the most effective way to clean a carpet of sand and dust was to carry it to a carpet stand and pat it down.

Not only technology, but also carpets have been revolutionized in the decades. A modern vacuum cleaner is enough to get the carpet clean, and tamping is often pointless.