The participation of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the Apertura 2023 tournament has ended, the team led by Veljko Paunovic It was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Club Universidad Nacional by an aggregate score of 3-1 and from the early hours of Monday, December 4, decisions were made regarding the next competition.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe red and white board has confirmed its first casualties prior to the start of the preseason of the Clausura 2024 tournament and these are two elements of the defensive zone: Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchezboth players end their contract at the end of December and will not be renewed, so they will be free agents starting next year.
The first casualties of the Sacred Flock have been confirmed and both are from the defensive zone, the central defender, Hiram Mierwhich was practically erased by Veljko Paunovic and the right side, Jesus ‘Chapo’ Sancheza youth player of the institution with more than 13 years in the club that was part of several championships, both elements at 34 years old.
Hiram Mier In all of 2023 he was only required by the coach in a game where he only played five minutes, that is, he was erased, despite this he chose to end his contract.
On his own, the ‘Chapito‘He only saw action in six games under the command of the Serbian strategist, in the first half of the year he did not play at all and in the second half he saw activity in five Apertura 2023 games and one in Leagues Cup 2023.
