🚨🐐 CONFIRMED. Chivas has its first casualties:

-Hiram Mier (34)

-Jesús “Chapo” Sánchez (34)

🟢 It can be known that this morning and after a meeting with part of the Board, they were informed that they are NOT included in the plans and therefore, they will NOT be renewed.

🔴 December will be your… pic.twitter.com/XSXdpB8s7g

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 5, 2023