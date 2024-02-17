Not because of his physique or his money or even his good character. What sparked the passion for David Beckham on social media after the premiere of his documentary series on Netflix was how clean his kitchen is. Women and men dreaming of a husband who, cloth in hand, left the countertop spotless after preparing the food. And although the ex-footballer's behavior, as he himself has confessed, is due to OCD, the truth is that he confirmed what we already suspected: the content on home cleaning is magnetic.

TikTok and Instagram have been filled with videos with homemade tricks to get rid of impossible stains, miraculous cleaning products or advice on which is the best vacuum cleaner to live on pristine carpets. The so-called cleaninfluencers either cleanTokers They offer content that captivates, first because watching it relaxes – there are even ASMR videos with cleaning sounds that promise an auditory massage – and because, unlike other aspirational content, with a small investment we can experience that well-being beyond our screen. phone. Xuso Jones has been one of the witnesses of this fever for cleanliness. Singer, influencer, presenter of the daily space about Triumph operation and author of the book The Jaspao method. Tricks and tips to have your house like gold jets (Alienta Editorial), the man from Murcia told EL PAÍS in an interview that he had gained many more followers for his hygiene tricks than for his music.

Among all the products that these shine prescribers recommend, there are some scourers with very good ratings on Amazon that promise to put an end to everything bad about a scourer: the bad smell, the remains of food and the poor drying capacity. But the surprising thing about these sponges is not their revolutionary properties, but rather that they belong to Eva Mendes. The actress has joined Skura Style as co-owner and ambassador, the business venture of two friends who created this intelligent cleaning product that even alerts you when it needs to be renewed, and which she now promotes on her social networks. In it company Instagram profile, Mendes soaps, rubs and poses with his scouring pads: “I love cleaning my house. I've always been like this. It gives me mental well-being, mental clarity and I feel good about a clean house. You can tell my mood by the state of my kitchen. Washing dishes is very meditative for me,” says Mendes on his social networks.

Clean to relax

This mantra is precisely what led Paula Saiton to become an expert in order and cleanliness — “Having a clean and tidy house makes us mentally calm. A messy and dirty house is not comfortable for anyone.” Tips she shares on her Instagram account (@paula.unsiteparacadathing), with more than 300,000 followers. Saiton has a degree in Industrial Organization Engineering, a specialty that she has been able to adapt so that our homes are friendlier places: “Organization, order and cleanliness are known in companies as the 5S method. As an engineer, she has been extending this methodology to a business level for many years. And, in my house, I also apply it before launching into the world of social networks. At the time of the pandemic, by chance, I saw that the job of a professional organizer existed, although it was little known, so I began to train and apply things at home that I liked,” she explains.

The method he is talking about was invented in Japan, specifically in the Toyota factory, in the sixties of the last century and is based on five Japanese words that begin with that: seiri, seiton, seiso, seiketsu, shitsuke. In Spanish: organization, order, cleanliness, standardization and discipline. The same structure that you use in your book, A place for everything (Citadel Books).

Unai Aso, psychologist Buencoco.es, gives an explanation to understand why there are so many people seeking relaxation in cleaning: “Cleaning the house promotes moderate physical activity, if cleaned at a good pace, which can reduce stress and improve mood. Additionally, for some people the act of cleaning can provide a sense of control and accomplishment, which can improve self-perception and self-esteem. It can also be a way to reduce anxiety in times of stress, helping to focus and reduce intrusive thoughts.” And once we have done the work, “a cleaner and more orderly environment can promote concentration and productivity, for example if you work remotely, and can also increase the perception of personal satisfaction and general well-being. There are people who find it gratifying and even relaxing to have things more or less clean and tidy.”

But Unai Aso emphasizes that these benefits can only be achieved as long as they are part of a healthy routine: “We must keep in mind that this is not the case for everyone and that there are people, for example individuals with obsessive traits, for whom this type of continued activity may not be recommended.” How can we identify if, like Beckham, cleanliness generates an obsession in us? “When it significantly interferes with daily life and generates uncontrollable and unacceptable discomfort. Spending an excessive amount of time cleaning, experiencing intense distress if it cannot be cleaned, or when we allow cleaning to interfere with interpersonal relationships and activities that are important to us.

A great community

For all those people who find the cloth comforting, Paula Saiton opened her Instagram account at the end of 2020: “In 18 days I got my first thousand followers, and I saw that what I shared, I liked, and it was also very helpful” , remember. From his networks, he teaches, for example, how to thoroughly clean a mattress, how to make a homemade formula for ironing, and organize the kitchen to save space and save time: “I think they are quick videos that are very easy to understand, and they make it easier for us. life. In the case of order, seeing the result of a tidy house to a messy one motivates many people to make changes. And, as for cleaning, many problems are solved that we didn't even know had a solution.” The cleaninfluencer recognizes that what works best are the videos — “Because they are still small tutorials” —, the big changes and the small tricks that, although they are not complicated, are not as well known by cleaning lovers.

She has also formed a community with other prescribers: “Eli de @smells.cleanLaura @ordena_t_and Soraya from @ordencasavida They are already my friends in this world, and they are the people I always rely on. They have written the prologue to my book, and Soraya was even the one who presented it with me at the launch.” There seems to be room for everyone. According to Tiktok data, in 2023 the hashtag #CleanTok It had almost 98.5 billion views, which shows that these prescribers have turned cleaning into a hobby for people around the world.