Cleaners found the burnt remains of dozens of people after Miles Harford was evicted in early February from his home in Denver, the capital of this western US state.

When the police arrived at the house, they found a burial van containing the body of a 63-year-old woman who had died 18 months ago, in addition to more boxes containing the remains.

The body had been in the car since the woman's death in August 2022, according to the first elements of the investigation.

Miles Harford ran a funeral home in Denver, which closed in September 2022.

An arrest warrant has been issued for this 33-year-old man on suspicion of abuse of corpses, forgery and theft, according to Denver police.

The police said in their statement, “Investigators have been in contact with Harford, who was present in the Denver area, and are currently working to facilitate his arrest as part of the arrest warrant.”

It is worth noting that last year, about 200 decomposing bodies were found in an abandoned funeral home in the city of Colorado Springs, after neighbors complained of a foul odor.