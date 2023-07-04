Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A super fridge in the USA contained research objects from decades. A cleaner pulled the plug because of an annoying beep.

Munich – A signal tone was probably too annoying for a cleaning worker, so she switched off the refrigerator without further ado. The problem: it destroyed decades of research. The important samples in the laboratory freezer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, have been lost. Now the cleaning company is being sued for millions in damages. The newspaper reports on this TimesUnion.

“Pioneering” research destroyed – damage in the millions

A few days before the freezer was switched off, an alarm sounded warning of a temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius. According to the senior professor Lakshmi, the cell cultures were not damaged until then. Meanwhile, until repairs could begin, a sign on the freezer door read: ‘This freezer is beeping as it is being repaired. Please do not move it or unplug it from the outlet. No cleaning is required in this area.” And further: “You can press the alarm/test silence button for 5-10 seconds if you want to silence the sound.”

Unfortunately, on September 17, 2020, the warning had no effect: a cleaner turned off the circuit breaker that powered the freezer. According to the case, the majority of specimens intended to be stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius were “compromised, destroyed and irretrievably rendered irretrievable, undoing more than 20 years of research”.

Photosynthesis research led by Professor Lakshmi has the potential to be “pioneering” in the advancement of solar panels, a plaintiffs attorney wrote. The value of the lost research objects amounts to about one million dollars. Recently, the number of solar systems on Germany’s roofs had increased significantly.

USA: Cleaner may have thought she was turning on the switch

A report filed by employees at the institute said the cleaner thought she was turning on the circuit breaker when she actually turned it off, the reported New York Post. When the researchers discovered the error, the temperature had allegedly risen by 50 degrees to around minus 30 degrees. Attorney Ginsberg told opposite NBC Newsthat the cleaning worker heard “nuisance alarms” and lawyers who questioned him reported that “he still didn’t seem to think he had done anything wrong, just trying to help.” The institute’s legal department states that the company Daigle Cleaning Systems, which employed the cleaner, had not adequately trained their employees. (cgsc)

