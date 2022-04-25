The accident happened in a building in the middle of the Vlisco site. At that spot, a design with wax is printed on the textile.

In the same room there is also a drying machine that you climb up with a metal staircase, says Vlisco director David Suddens. The man probably fell from the first floor.

“All I can say is that it’s not entirely clear why the man was at the scene of the accident. That’s not to say he’s to blame. Ultimately, it is up to the Labor Inspectorate to investigate whether or not the man needed to be there.”