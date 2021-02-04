Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Ras Al Khaimah Voluntary Team organized during the last period, and is still continuing in it, a cleaning campaign for a number of wilderness areas, including the Muzaira area of ​​the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah under the slogan «Clean Up the Land. Desert camping, and community awareness of the importance of preserving wilderness areas, which are an integral part of the rich natural environment enjoyed by the United Arab Emirates.

He explained that more than 15 volunteers and volunteers participated in cleaning the wilderness area of ​​Muzairaa, one of the areas frequented by families, tourists and individuals, but the area is witnessing many environmental violations related to public cleanliness as a result of the negligence and recklessness of its users, which results in polluting the natural spot and turning it into a place full of harmful waste. Noting that the competent authorities in the emirate have provided many landfills to maintain the cleanliness of the place.

Participants in the “Clean Up the Land” campaign unanimously agreed that the campaign seeks primarily to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, preserving its biological diversity and ensuring its sustainability, stressing that this type of campaign enhances the culture of environmental protection among various groups in society.

Citizen Hamad Al Mansoori, a visitor to the Muzaira area, stated that the area is one of the wild areas, which are characterized by rapid greenery in the rainy season, and one of the open places in the emirate, such as Awafi area, and others, which makes it very popular with families and families in order to spend Enjoyable times, whether in mountainous or wilderness areas, in the midst of the cold weather and breezes, especially during the months of December and January, during which many activities and events, whether youth or family, are organized, such as cycling, riding horses, going out for camping trips and barbecues, and spending dark sessions amid Wild sand, wishing that the place be kept clean, especially as it is a grazing area for a number of animals such as camels, so it is necessary to preserve it.