Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, May 18, 2023

This evening, Thursday 18 May 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, May 18, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

In tonight’s episode we will talk about the vote in the administrative offices, the division of seats in Rai and the divisions within the oppositions. Furthermore, the investigation will investigate the situation in Milan, highlighting problems related to insecurity and high house prices. Among today’s guests, the writer Michele Serra and the psychiatrist Paolo Crepet. The sociologist Stefano Allievi also intervenes. Speakers Debora Serracchiani of the Democratic Party and the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi. Many journalists involved, starting with Francesco Borgonovo and Stefano Cappellini. With them also Annalisa Chirico and Alessandro De Angelis. Finally, Stefano Massini returns, the protagonist of one of his famous stories.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.