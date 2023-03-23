Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, March 23, 2023

This evening, Thursday 23 March 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, March 23, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

According to advances, tonight’s episode will talk about uranium weapons and rapprochement between Russia and China: are we facing a new risk of escalation? The journalistic reconstruction on the Cutro massacre continues: who is responsible? Finally, the new battle front opened by the Government on the rights of same-parent couples. Is Italy in danger of going backwards?

Among today’s guests at Corrado Formigli’s PiazzaPulita there will be: the political scientist Vittorio Emanuele Parsi; journalists Annalisa Chirico, Annalisa Cuzzocrea, Francesca Mannocchi, Alberto Negri and Antonio Padellaro; Laura Boldrini (PD); the co-founder of the Family Day Simone Pillon (Lega); the president of the Rainbow Families Alessia Crocini; Alessandro Zan (PD) and the drag queens Karma B.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.