This evening, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, January 19, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

In the foreground the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, after 30 years on the run. The consequences and the state of the fight against the mafias in Italy. We will then return to talk about the Fanpage Lobby investigation. Furthermore, during the episode, the journalistic investigation into the functioning of the basic income will continue. Among Corrado Formigli’s guests this evening: the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi; the professor of the Bocconi University of Milan Tito Boeri; journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Francesco Cancellato, Massimo Giannini, Gaetano Pecoraro and Nello Trocchia; the psychiatrist Paolo Crepet; Alessandra Todde (M5S) and Nunzia De Girolamo. During the evening, the writer Stefano Massini will also return with one of his stories.

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.