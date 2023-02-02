Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, February 2, 2023

This evening, Thursday 2 February 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, February 2, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

In the foreground the Cospito case which upsets politics. And then the latest on the war in Ukraine, with the risk of an escalation of Russia in view of the first anniversary of the invasion. And then the electoral campaign in view of the Regionals. Among Corrado Formigli’s guests: an exclusive interview with the President of the European Council Charles Michel; and then the leader of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda; MP Chiara Appendino (M5S) and journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Mario Calabresi, Alessandro De Angelis, Emiliano Fittipaldi, David Parenzo, Alessandra Sardoni and Marco Tarquinio.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.