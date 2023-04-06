Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, April 6, 2023

This evening, Thursday 6 April 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, April 6, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

Among the topics covered, we will return to discuss the words pronounced by the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in reference to the attack in Via Rasella, which gave rise to the tragedy of the massacre at the Fosse Ardeatine. We will try to understand if it is a matter of identity battles or the intention to distract the public from the contingent problems. There will also be an investigation into the alleged anti-Semitism of the extreme right in Ferrara and information on the consequences that the high cost of living is bringing within Italian families. Also tonight journalists, professors, experts in various fields and politicians will be guests.

In detail, the guests of tonight’s episode of Piazzapulita will be: Professor Elsa Fornero, Professors Tito Boeri and Alessandro Campi; Chiara Grimaudo of the Democratic Party; journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Annalisa Chirico and Stefano Cappellini. And then there will be a certainly explosive speech by Vittorio Sgarbi, the current Undersecretary of Culture.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.