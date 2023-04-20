Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, April 20, 2023

This evening, Thursday 20 April 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, April 20, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

This evening the main topics will be the case that exploded after Minister Lollobrigida’s statements on “ethnic substitution” and the reactions to the shock investigation by Fanpage.it on “Shalom, the community of horrors”. Corrado Formigli went to the headquarters of Palazzolo sull’Oglio to ask questions of the founder Sister Rosalina Ravasio.

Among the guests of the episode: the professor of the Bocconi University of Milan Tito Boeri and the journalists Aldo Cazzullo, Mario Calabresi, the director of Fanpage.it Francesco Cancellato, Stefano Cappellini, Annalisa Chirico, Italo Bocchino and Christian Raimo. During the evening, the writer Stefano Massini will also return with one of his stories.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.