Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, December 8, 2022

This evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, December 8, 2022, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

Among the guests of tonight’s episode, the journalist Mario Calabresi, the economist Tito Boeri, the doctor Agostino Miozzo, the writer Gianrico Carofiglio, the economist Elsa Fornero, the former Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region Giulio Gallera, the former minister Elena Bonetti, the center-left candidate for the Lombardy Region Pierfrancesco Majorino and the virologist Alessandro Vespignani.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.