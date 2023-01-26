Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, January 26, 2023

This evening, Thursday 26 January 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, January 26, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

The 100 days of the Meloni government and sovereignty tested by reality. The new armaments and the risk of an escalation in Ukraine. The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro which continues to cause discussion. The continuation of the investigation into the basic income and the malfunctioning of the employment centres. These are some of the themes at the center of tonight’s episode of Piazzapulita on La7.

Among Corrado Formigli’s guests: the prosecutor Nicola Gratteri; the former President of the Antimafia Commission Rosy Bindi; Chiara Appendino (M5S); Raffaella Paita (IV); Nunzia De Girolamo and journalists Mario Calabresi, Claudio Cerasa, Tiziana Ferrario, Antonio Padellaro and Nello Trocchia.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.