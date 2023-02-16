Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, February 16, 2023

This evening, Thursday 16 February 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, February 16, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

Among the topics of today’s episode, the crisis of the left after the outcome of the regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio. The investigation into the malfunctioning of the employment centers in the management of the citizen’s income. And yet the investigation into the scandal of the houses of institutions sold to VIPs with maxi-discounts. Among today’s guests at Corrado Formigli’s PiazzaPulita there will be: the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein; the professor of the University of Turin Elsa Fornero; Nunzia De Girolamo and the journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Stefano Cappellini, Emiliano Fittipaldi and Antonio Padellaro.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.