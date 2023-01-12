Clean sweep: previews and guests episode tonight, January 12, 2023

This evening, Thursday 12 January 2023, at 21.15 on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Conrad Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the centre. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, January 12, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Previews and guests

The Government’s War on NGOs. The assault of Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil. The social clash on basic income. These are some of the themes at the center of the new episode of Piazzapulita, broadcast on La7 this evening, 12 January 2023. Among Corrado Formigli’s guests: the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein; former White House strategy chief under Donald Trump, Steve Bannon; journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Stefano Cappellini, Federico Rampini and Alessandra Sardoni; Andrea Crisanti (PD) and Nicola Fratoianni (SI). During the evening, the writer Stefano Massini will also return with one of his stories.

On TV and streaming

Where can you see the episodes and services of Piazzapulita live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing via this link to the La7 web platform.