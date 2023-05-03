It does not scare us and much less surprise that the sweeper began to enter with the Mazatlan gunboats, team that doesn’tneeds a total restructuring for the next season of the Mexican professional tournament of the first division.

It is incredible that the porteños could only win seven points out of the 51 disputed, to be the absolute owners of the cold basement, in clear proof of the low competitive level that their players showed.

In such a way, that after playing their last match of the regular season and losing to Chivas, the board of directors started the people slider and the first to leave was the coach Rubén Omar Romano and then followed by the so-called foreign reinforcements Nicolás Viconis and Ariel Nahuaelpan. Of course, the list of dismissed will grow remarkablysince in the Mazatlan FC no one is saved from its enormous failure.

We’ll see if its millionaire owner Ricardo Salinas Pliego loosens up a little more and decides to hire higher-quality Mexican and foreign players, since with what he had it was very difficult for his coach Romano to do anything in the tournament.

NATIONAL. This Tuesday morning the penultimate meeting was held, with a view to leaving the ground ready to start the actions of the first national veterans soccer tournament on Thursday in the fields of Sagarpa.

The novelty that arose in the meeting is that during the inaugural ceremony on Friday a huge cake will be broken, alluding to the 50th anniversary of the birth of veteran soccer in Culiacán.

To remember such a beautiful date, the founders of said movement and outstanding players Jesús Enrique Chuquiqui Hernandez, Salvador Viedas Esquerra and Jesús María Chuma Tarriba Rojo will be as special guests.

Undoubtedly, it is a nice detail and what better way to celebrate that half century of culichi moth soccer, in the inaugural framework of the national tournament that brings together players from 54 to 70 years old.

BEAUTIFUL MEMORY. We saw a photo on the networks of a team from the Careada de los Jueves from more than 10 years ago commanded by your server, from a tournament sponsored by Jaca Uniforms.

But what most caught our attention about said image and that caused us a very emotional feeling is that six dear friends and colleagues are coming who anticipated the trip without return. Of this group are the brothers and thoroughbreds of Aguaruto, Cruz, Efraín and Miguel Ibarra Bernal, Sergio Arellano, Víctor Publio ‘puro comillo’ Hernandez and Antonio ‘La picha’ Reyes. With all of them we always had a wonderful friendship and we spent unforgettable moments.

REFLECTION: There is always a place on the summits for the brave and hard-working man.

