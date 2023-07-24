use theclean solar energy from space to produce energy on Earth. With this aim the‘European Space Agency he chose Thales Alenia Space to conduct a feasibility study for the initiative Solaris. This was announced by the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) explaining that the initiative aims to determine the feasibility of a project for the supply of clean energy from space solar sources to meet the needs on Earth.

“Europe – recalls Thales Alenia Space – aims to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and, to achieve this ambitious goal, the European energy industry must resort to renewable, controllable and accessible energy sources, available throughout the world. Solar energy from space is a promising solution to meet this need” .

Thales Alenia Space is leading a consortium to come up with an ambitious solution for Europe: “harvesting” solar energy in orbit, where it’s available without having to worry about weather or night conditions, and then sending it back to Earth. The Solaris studies should allow Europe to make an informed decision, by 2025, whether or not to continue a development program for the commercialization of solar energy in space, with the initial goal of designing a small-scale demonstrator.

Solaris was approved by the ESA Ministerial Council in November 2022, with the aim of making Europe a protagonist, and possibly a leader, in the international race to develop clean and sustainable energy solutions to mitigate man-made global warming. Thales Alenia Space therefore indicates that “it will lead this feasibility study, which aims to develop a broad range of key enabling technologies, both space-based and ground-based, for a solar energy delivery system from space, including highly efficient space-based solar plants, wireless energy transmission and in-orbit robotic assembly. These studies will guide subsequent research and development activities”.

“The space solar energy concept complements, rather than competes with, renewable energy sources on Earth because solar energy from space is available 24/7, thus ensuring continuity of electricity supply,” adds the joint venture. The European consortium carrying out these studies offers a wide range of complementary areas of expertise, ranging from orbital systems (Thales Alenia Space), aviation (Dassault Aviation), strategic consulting (Arthur D. Little) and above all energy (Engie, ENEL, Air Liquide), clearly illustrating the strong potential of the project for the global energy industry.